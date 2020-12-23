New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) An occultist was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating a woman in the name of performing rituals for domestic peace, officials said on Wednesday.

Police received a complaint in which the complainant alleged that she came in contact with one Pandit Rahul Shastri (55) on November 19 over the phone.

Shastri asked her to perform a "pooja" for domestic peace for Rs 3,500 and also suggested some rituals.

The complainant deposited the money in his bank account and subsequently, put more money in his account totalling Rs 85,000, a senior police officer said.

In the complaint, the woman also alleged that Shastri was pressuring her for an additional amount of Rs 55,000, he added.

"During investigation, the police established the identity of the accused as Harun alias Miyaa Shahji Bangali, a resident of the Zakir colony, Meerut, and nabbed him from there on Monday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he is a "tantrik" (occultist), has a web portal with the name "Miyaa Shahji Bangali" and has taught his son Aarif, the co-accused, how to conduct rituals, the police said.

The accused used to deposit the cheated amount in the bank account of another person known to them.

The police found out that Harun was registered on Google as "Miya Shahji Bangali", an occultist who claimed to sort out issues.

Harun was previously involved in a murder case and another related to riots in Meerut. Efforts are on to nab the co-accused in the case, the police said.

