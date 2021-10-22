Srinagar, Oct 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said October 22, the day on which Pakistani tribals raided the valley in 1947, is a reminder of the neighbouring country's atrocities and will always remain a black day not just for the people of the Union Territory but for the entire humanity.

Sinha paid homage to all the brave soldiers and civilians who were killed in the October 1947 attack by Pakistan Army soldiers, who disguised themselves as Pashtun tribals, an official spokesperson said.

Speaking at a seminar on "Memories of 22 October, 1947" at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here, he said the atrocities of Pakistan on the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been exposed to the world.

"The wound of Pakistani terror attack is still fresh. October 22 is a reminder of Pakistan's atrocities and will always remain a black day, not just for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but for the entire humanity," the LG said.

He stressed on the need to reach out to the young generation with the stories of the valour and sacrifices of bravehearts like Brigadier Rajinder Singh, Maqbool Sherwani, Chief of Women's Self Defence Corps Kanta Wazir and other such unsung heroes.

"The youngsters must know how Brigadier Rajinder Singh, with a handful of soldiers, fought the Pakistani tribesmen, sacrificing his life to save Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. They must be educated about Baramulla's young man Maqbool Sherwani, who resisted the Pakistani tribes and sacrificed his life, and the courage shown by groups of Kashmiri people to push back the Pakistani militia," he said.

The LG asked the youngsters to take inspiration from the sacrifice of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Somnath Sharma. To save innocent lives in Srinagar and Budgam, despite being heavily outnumbered, he along with his soldiers fought the Pakistani invaders and made the supreme sacrifice, Sinha added.

He said sometimes it is necessary to turn the pages of history for the betterment of the present and the future.

"As our great nation is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence Day -- Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav -- we had decided to name institutions and roads after all such great personalities who have contributed to upholding the unity and integrity of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has embarked on the journey of progress and prosperity. We must unite to defeat the evil designs of the enemies. There will be challenges, but we will face them firmly and come out victorious," Sinha added.

