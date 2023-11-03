Bhubaneswar, Nov 3 (PTI) Controversial Odia film producer Sanjay Nayak, aka Tutu Nayak, was booked on Friday for allegedly slapping and abusing a woman journalist while she was at a theatre here to cover an event, police said.

Nayak was booked after the journalist lodged a complaint at Kharvel Nagar police station here demanding action against him.

"Nayak slapped me on my face and hurled abuses. I was shocked and my mike and mobile phone fell off my hands. As I sat down to gather the items, he hit me on my back. I don't know why he behaved like this," she said in her complaint.

Since the incident occurred in front of other scribes, the journalist said she felt humiliated and hurt.

Based on the complaint, we have registered a case against the producer under different sections of IPC and started investigations, a woman officer at Kharvel Nagar police station said.

The producer said, "The allegation is false and fabricated. I was in a hurry to go to Maharaja film hall from Swati Talkies. As she was standing in the middle of the gate, I mildly patted her asking her to give space. Neither I had the intention to beat her, nor did I indulge in an argument with her. If I hurt her, I am sorry for that."

