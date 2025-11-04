Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], November 4 (ANI): An individual from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district has been abducted by a militant group in Sudan, police said on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagatsinghpur Ankit Verma, the abducted individual went to Sudan for work purposes in 2022. The police have remained in touch with the family of the individual.

Also Read | Has India Introduced the 'QuantumAl' Investment Platform, Guaranteeing INR 3.5 Lakh per Month for Registration Fee of INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Facebook Ad.

The Odisha government is working in coordination with the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to evacuate the abducted individual safely, he added.

"An individual from our district went to Sudan for work purposes in 2022. He was there during the Civil War. We received information about him being abducted by a militant group there. The local police are in touch with the family," SP Verma told ANI.

Also Read | What Is 'Digital Arrest' Scam? NPCI Warns Citizens To Stay Vigilant Against Fraudsters Impersonating Law Enforcement To Steal Personal Data; Know How To Protect Yourself.

The police have taken extensive steps in the case of the abduction of an Odia youth who went to Sudan for the last 2 years. The Jagatsinghpur police have established contact with the family of the abducted youth and have started a special process to ensure that the abducted youth is brought back safely.

"After receiving information about this, the Jagatsinghpur police informed the state police headquarters and the DGP and the Intelligence Department have also been informed. In addition, the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs have also been informed, and necessary steps are being taken," SP Verma said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)