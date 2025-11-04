Has India Introduced the ‘QuantumAl’ Investment Platform, Guaranteeing INR 3.5 Lakh per Month for Registration Fee of INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Facebook Ad

Mumbai, November 4: Has India really introduced the "QuantumAl" investment platform? A viral Facebook advertisement by a page named "Insight India" claims that the Government of India has launched an investment platform guaranteeing INR 3,50,000 per month for a registration fee of INR 21,000. However, the fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked the viral claim.

The PIB Fact Check clarified that the advertisement falsely claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced an investment platform that promises INR 3.5 lakh per month for an investment of INR 21,000. Did Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Say That Trishul Exercises Are Nothing but Political Theatre Before Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

Fact Check: Has India Introduced the ‘QuantumAl’ Investment Platform?

Has India really introduced 'QuantumAl' Investment platform⁉️ A Facebook page named 'Insight India' is running an advertisement promoting 'QuantumAl' Investment platform. The advertisement falsely claims that Prime Minister @narendramodi has introduced an investment platform… pic.twitter.com/8szoa0fcX1 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 3, 2025

"Has India really introduced 'QuantumAl' Investment platform. A Facebook page named 'Insight India' is running an advertisement promoting 'QuantumAl' Investment platform. The advertisement falsely claims that Prime Minister @narendramodi has introduced an investment platform that promises ₹3.5 lakh per month for an investment of ₹21,000," PIB Fact Check wrote on X.

"#PIBFactCheck. This is a scam. This is an AI-generated #Fake video. No such scheme has been launched or endorsed by the Prime Minister or the Government of India. NEVER click on any links with such claims, as it may be a phishing attempt! Beware of such videos promoting investment platforms/products or schemes," the agency added. Is PM Narendra Modi’s Viral Video Claiming India Is Funding Afghanistan Against Pakistan Real? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Handles.

The government has cautioned that links shared through such posts are likely phishing attempts aimed at stealing personal or financial information. Citizens are advised to rely only on verified sources and government announcements for financial and investment schemes. In conclusion, the so-called "QuantumAl" platform is a scam, and social media users should remain vigilant, verify sources, and report fraudulent content.

