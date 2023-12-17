Baripada (Odisha), Dec 17 (PTI) Two school students died and another was injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Silaghati in Khunta area on Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | Betnovate-N: Fake Medical Factory Producing Duplicate Skin Ointment Busted in Delhi, Mastermind Arrested.

The deceased were identified as Chotray Singh (20) and Tapan Murmu (18).

The injured, Mukund Soren, was admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, a police officer said.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh: Principal Arrested in Pakke Kessang for Thrashing Students Who Failed to Recite Prayer, Lacked Sanskrit Proficiency.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation, she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)