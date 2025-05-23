Bhubaneswar, May 23 (PTI) Three persons were arrested here on Friday for allegedly attacking an engineering student with swords, police said.

The incident took place late on May 20 when the accused allegedly attacked Rudra Narayan Patra, a second-year B. Tech student in an open field near Mancheswar industrial estate of the city, they said.

An old enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the assault.

The engineering student was admitted to Capital Hospital here and subsequently referred to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, and his condition is reported to be critical, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

