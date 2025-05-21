Cuttack (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): Cuttack Police rescued a 31-year-old kidnapping victim and arrested several individuals allegedly involved in a conspiracy to extort money linked to a collapsed trading firm, officials said.

The incident took place on late Sunday night when the 42 Mowza Police Station received a complaint about the abduction of 31-year-old Sumer Anjan Behra.

According to DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, the complaint was filed regarding the abduction of Mr. Sumer Anjan Behra, aged 31, by unknown persons. Upon receiving the complaint, immediate action was taken by the local IIC and the special squad, with support from CCTV footage and inquiries with local residents.

Investigations revealed that the victim and some accused had prior involvement in a financial fraud case related to a trading firm, Sher Market Trading Firm in Bhubaneswar's Kharavel Nagar area, which had promised high returns to numerous investors during 2019-2020. The firm collapsed, leading to significant losses and alleged conspiracies to extort money from investors, police said.

Further leads took the investigation towards Indrabada and Kendrapada areas. The police rescued the victim, who was being detained forcibly to coerce money repayment. Several individuals, including a juvenile, have been arrested.

The main accused include Rajesh, a professional gym owner in Kendrapada, who allegedly involved his gym attendees in the crime.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

