Mumbai, May 21: Vehicle purchasers in Maharashtra may soon have to do more than show their documents and financial availability to acquire a vehicle - they may also have to prove they have a parking space. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated that there is a proposed rule that would require buyers to show proof of an allotment parking approved by a civic body before the transfer of ownership can be completed. The move is an effort to combat increasing traffic congestion across the state and the severe shortage of parking spaces that is acutely faced by urban areas in cities including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

Speaking after attending a high-level meeting on urban planning, Sarnaik broadened the scope by adding that this rule will also help with compliance issues with development. The minister said, "We are looking to construct parking spaces. Development rules must be complied with, developers must provide parking for flats." He continued, "We will not register a vehicle if the purchaser of that vehicle does not have a certificate of parking space allotment from the civic body." Further, Sarnaik stated this initiative is multi-faceted to promote responsible and sound city planning and reduce urban clutter from unplanned vehicle accumulation. ‘Parking Area’ Certificate Needed for New Vehicle Registrations? Maharashtra Govt Mulls Mandatory Parking Proof.

Moreover, the Urban Development Department is actively working on new ways to address the parking crisis. One suggestion is to allow underground parking facilities to be built below recognised recreational ground sites in densely populated urban areas. This would provide some relief in cities like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where space is limited. Parking in Mumbai: BMC Authorises Public Parking Lots in City To Avoid Parking Problems.

The minister also disclosed details on Maharashtra's soon-to-be-ramped-up public transportation plans, including the possible introduction of a pod taxi system. Sarnaik disclosed that he had seen a presentation on Vadodara's plan for the world's first commercially ready suspended pod-car system and stated that they are planning a similar type of system for Mira-Bhayandar and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The proposed pod taxi systems are intended to provide better last-mile connectivity to metro stations and promote a more sustainable urban mobility approach.

