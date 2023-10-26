Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Chairman of the Airports Authority of India Sanjeev Kumar on Thursday inaugurated the Indigenous Air Traffic Management Automation System (ATMAS) at Bhubaneswar Airport.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of AAI said that today is a very important day for AAI and BEL.

"BEL is the leading electronics PSU which works very extensively in the electronic sector and defence sector and AAI is the leading airport operator in the country. We both together 1.5 years back signed an MoU to develop ATC Automation System. Till now we have been importing ATC Automation Systems which are implemented all over big airports," he added.

He further said that together we pulled our knowledge and we are happy to share that BEL has delivered a beautiful product that has been found perfectly okay with our team.

"It has been thoroughly tested in the last two-three months and today we implemented it and formerly launched it. I am hopeful that this system will be replicated soon in our other medium size airports and in coming years BEL will also develop an ATC Automation System which can be implemented in our metro," he added.

He further hoped that in the coming years, BEL will be able to deliver this system to other countries.

"India has become the third largest civil aviation market in domestic aviation and it is time for us to become not only consumers of services and components which are required in civil aviation but also start to contribute to such development across the world and start exporting this system," he added.

During the inauguration program, the Chairman and Managing Director, of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Bhanu Prakash Srivastava was also present.

Srivastava expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that it was a significant day for Bharat Electronics. He extended his gratitude to AAI for providing them with the opportunity to enter this field with AAI's domain knowledge.

"We have come up with a State-of-the-art product and it will be an endeavour for both AAI and Bharat Electronics to develop this system for bigger airports also and also attempt to export it to other countries," he said.

He further mentioned that AAI is striving towards modernizing the Air Traffic Management System by investing in State-of-the-art ATM Automation Systems, Surveillance, Communication and Navigation systems.

When asked about the difference between previous and present technology BEL Chairman said that previous technology has been imported one where it has been supplied by foreign sources but this is truly an indigenous system.

"We have incorporated many features based on the feedback from controllers and technical experts from AAI which helped them control the air traffic movements," he said.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) in its continuous efforts to make skies safer and efficient is striving towards modernizing the Air Traffic Management System by investing in State-of-the-art ATM Automation Systems, Surveillance, Communication and Navigation systems.

"Today at #AAI's #Bhubaneswar@aaibpiairport, a new chapter has been written for the Indian Aviation Industry, with the inauguration and commissioning of the Indigenous Air Traffic Management Automation System (ATMAS)," Airports Authority of India posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

AAI over the last few decades gained vast experience and expertise in developing Quality Requirements for ATM Automation Systems (ATMAS).

Now, AAI and BEL both together have achieved remarkable results with the success of the Project "Development of Indigenous ATM Automation System and Integration of Advanced-surface Movement Guidance and Control System (ASMGCS) with ATMAS" at Bhubaneswar Airport.

The joint development of an Indigenous ATM Automation System, underlining the journey of creativity with excellence is a glittering achievement for AAI and BEL, leveraging on their capabilities and expertise in the fields of ATM systems and R&D giving wings to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' mission of Government of India.

The new ATMS will also reduce AAI's foreign dependency on procurement of ANS infrastructure, thereby saving a large amount of foreign exchange outlay, and has etched a new chapter of collaboration in the Indian Aviation Industry.

ATM Automation System provides the Controller's Conflict prediction/Alert warnings and decision-making tools, enabling Safe and efficient Air Traffic Control. Given that Automation is the mainstay in ATMs for handling the growing traffic, AAI's massive steps to install ATM automation at all medium and major ATC Centers have led to enhanced Safety and operational efficiency apart from assuaging the stress levels of the Controllers.

The system comprises multiple, in-house developed technologies, such as Situation Display for Air traffic controllers, Surveillance Data Processing (SDP), Flight Data Processing (FDP), Safety Net and Decision Support (SNET), Control and monitoring Display (CMD), Advanced ASMGCS, etc.

It helps in increasing capacity with improved safety by reducing controller workload, improving air traffic flow and minimizing flight delays. Enhanced system reliability and availability are provided through redundant and distributed architecture, safeguarding ATM operations.

The MoU for the joint development of an indigenous ATM Automation System between AAI and BEL was signed during Wings India - 2022 at Hyderabad on 24 March 2022. (ANI)

