Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday approved a special livelihood package for the poor, migrant workers and women in a bid to boost the rural economy, which has been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also directed the government departments to work in coordination for uplifting about 60 lakh poor families living in the villages.

Also Read | Raigad Building Collapse Update: After ‘Miracle Boy’, Woman Survives Mahad Building Crash.

The package includes Rs 50,000 loan assistance for the development of rural nano and micro enterprises, and will benefit members of women's self-help groups affected by the pandemic, officials said.

The loan can be availed by any member of the women's self-help groups or any of her family members, they said.

Also Read | AFSPA Extended For 6 Months in Assam In Wake of Recent Terror Attacks on Security Forces in Northeastern Region.

The government will also provide a one-time loan of Rs 1.5 lakh, which can be availed by small industrial units that are older than six months, and manufacturers older than one year, officials said.

Provision has been made for giving Rs 1 lakh loan assistance to skilled and semi-skilled workers, who have returned to the state, to start a new enterprise or revive an existing one, they said.

Enterprises managed by particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG), widow, third gender, destitute, families with women as the head will be provided with a loan up to Rs 20,000 for development and uplifting of livelihood.

This special package will remain valid for six months from the date of its announcement, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)