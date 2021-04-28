Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI): The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) of the Odisha government on Wednesday approved nine industrial projects to the tune of Rs 2,570.54 crore.

The industrial projects approved are in metal and metal downstream, manufacturing, plastic, cement, chemical and food processing sectors and believed to generate employment opportunities for over 2,755 people in the state.

The decisions were taken in the 100th meeting of the SLSWCA headed by Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

Odisha has considerably improved the production of steel and other metals and metal downstream materials over the years. These industries are now supplying oxygen to various states amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen.

At a time when there is a shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country, the Odisha government has sent 90 tankers containing over 1675 MT medical oxygen to eight states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

"In last 5 days, as many as 90 tankers carrying about 1675.781 metric tonnes (MT) medical Oxygen has been escorted from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul by Odisha Police", informed Y K Jethwa, ADG (Law and Order) and Nodal Officer Special Cell for Oxygen supply on Wednesday. (ANI)

