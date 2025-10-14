Puri (Odisha) [India], October 14 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced that a digital registration system will be introduced next year for the Habisyali mothers, aimed at providing them with medical and emergency services during the sacred month of Kartik.

Habisyali refers to women pilgrims, particularly widows, who observe the month-long Kartik Brata ritual in Odisha's Puri.

"From next year, a digital registration system will be implemented for Habisyali mothers, providing them with medical and emergency services...The devotion of Habisyaali mothers is a symbol of Odisha's moral strength and cultural identity," CM Majhi said.

He said that the state government has allocated Rs 3.30 crore this year for the welfare of Habisyali mothers, an increase of Rs 70 lakh from the previous year.

"The state government has allocated Rs 3.30 crore for the welfare of Habisyaali mothers this year, which is Rs 70 lakh more than the previous year...We should follow the teachings of Lord Jagannath," the Chief Minister said.

Majhi added that the government has ensured proper arrangements in Puri for the pilgrims, including Habisyali meals, clean drinking water, accommodation, and medical facilities -- all free of cost.

"Every year, thousands of pilgrims arrive in Puri, and ensuring their stay is peaceful, safe, and easily accessible is our government's primary responsibility. Arrangements have been made entirely free of cost for your stay, food, and darshan of Mahaprabhu throughout the month of Kartik. This year, accommodations have been arranged at 5 locations for the Habishyalis and mothers," he wrote on X.

He further added, "Arrangements have been made for safe and clean accommodation, sacred Habishya meals, medical services, clean amenities, and drinking water facilities."

Majhi also said that a municipal corporation, a Sri Jagannath Museum, and a Library are under construction as part of the government's plan to transform Puri into a world-class heritage city. "Our government wants every devotee who comes to Puri to feel that they are in Mahaprabhu's own home. May Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath bless everyone. Jai Jagannath," he wrote on X.

Earlier on Monday, the Chief Minister visited Habisyali mothers in Puri to offer his respects.

"I felt immense joy spending some time in the company of the revered Habisiali mothers on the sacred soil of Shrikhetra Puri. I offer my salutations to the revered Habisiali mothers. The month of Kartik is considered the most sacred month in the Odia tradition. For centuries, Odia mothers have been observing the Habisa vow, which is a symbol of purity, simplicity, and prayer. Your spiritual strength, surrender, and discipline have filled the entire Shrikhetra with divine energy. Your devotion and faith are the strength of Odisha, which enhances the morality and spirituality of our state. Your devotion and prayers provide strength and blessings to the entire state. You are the embodiment of sacrifice, service, and devotion," he posted on X. (ANI)

