Mumbai, October 14: With just a few days left for Dhanteras, gold prices in India have surged to new highs, reflecting strong global trends and festive demand. Investors and buyers are keeping a close watch as the yellow metal continues its record-breaking rally, with prices gaining steadily across major cities. According to Good Returns, 22K and 24K gold rates have inched up marginally, prompting buyers to plan purchases carefully ahead of the festival. Rising global bullion rates and ongoing geopolitical tensions have further added to the bullish sentiment in the market. Gold Rate Today, October 13: Gold Price Surges Ahead of Dhanteras; Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Gold futures on MCX and spot prices continue to climb, with investors treating the metal as a safe haven amid uncertainties in the global economy. Buyers are also factoring in GST charges and making costs while checking for purity and market trends before making purchases. As Dhanteras approaches, demand is expected to rise further across metro cities, pushing prices higher. Scroll below to check the latest gold rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other major cities today. Bank Holiday on Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj 2025: How Many Days Banks Will Remain Shut in 3rd and 4th Week of October? Know Bank Holiday Dates.

Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities Today, October 14 (Price Per Gram)

City 22K Gold (per gram) 24K Gold (per gram) Mumbai INR 11,496 INR 12,541 Delhi INR 11,511 INR 12,556 Bengaluru INR 11,496 INR 12,541 Chennai INR 11,581 INR 12,634 Jaipur INR 11,511 INR 12,556 Hyderabad INR 11,496 INR 12,541 Patna INR 11,501 INR 12,546 Lucknow INR 11,511 INR 12,556 Ahmedabad INR 11,501 INR 12,546 Kolkata INR 11,496 INR 12,541

With Dhanteras just around the corner, gold is expected to remain in high demand as buyers look to invest in the festive season. Rising global and domestic prices are likely to influence purchasing decisions, making it important for buyers to monitor rates closely. Overall, the outlook for gold remains strong, reflecting both festival-driven demand and continued investor interest.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).