Mumbai, October 14: With just a few days left for Dhanteras, gold prices in India have surged to new highs, reflecting strong global trends and festive demand. Investors and buyers are keeping a close watch as the yellow metal continues its record-breaking rally, with prices gaining steadily across major cities. According to Good Returns, 22K and 24K gold rates have inched up marginally, prompting buyers to plan purchases carefully ahead of the festival. Rising global bullion rates and ongoing geopolitical tensions have further added to the bullish sentiment in the market. Gold Rate Today, October 13: Gold Price Surges Ahead of Dhanteras; Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.
Gold futures on MCX and spot prices continue to climb, with investors treating the metal as a safe haven amid uncertainties in the global economy. Buyers are also factoring in GST charges and making costs while checking for purity and market trends before making purchases. As Dhanteras approaches, demand is expected to rise further across metro cities, pushing prices higher. Scroll below to check the latest gold rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other major cities today. Bank Holiday on Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj 2025: How Many Days Banks Will Remain Shut in 3rd and 4th Week of October? Know Bank Holiday Dates.
Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities Today, October 14 (Price Per Gram)
|City
|22K Gold (per gram)
|24K Gold (per gram)
|Mumbai
|INR 11,496
|INR 12,541
|Delhi
|INR 11,511
|INR 12,556
|Bengaluru
|INR 11,496
|INR 12,541
|Chennai
|INR 11,581
|INR 12,634
|Jaipur
|INR 11,511
|INR 12,556
|Hyderabad
|INR 11,496
|INR 12,541
|Patna
|INR 11,501
|INR 12,546
|Lucknow
|INR 11,511
|INR 12,556
|Ahmedabad
|INR 11,501
|INR 12,546
|Kolkata
|INR 11,496
|INR 12,541
With Dhanteras just around the corner, gold is expected to remain in high demand as buyers look to invest in the festive season. Rising global and domestic prices are likely to influence purchasing decisions, making it important for buyers to monitor rates closely. Overall, the outlook for gold remains strong, reflecting both festival-driven demand and continued investor interest.
