Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 7 (ANI): Free medical treatment for people injured in a fire accident at a petrol pump near Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

The fire has been extinguished and the situation under control at the petrol pump.

As per Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, three persons have been injured in the incident (ANI)

