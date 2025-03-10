Anandpur (Odisha) [India], March 10 (ANI): Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled several developmental projects valued at Rs 160 crore for the Anandpur sub division on Sunday.

Attending the 61st annual function of Anandpur college, his alma matter, the CM also inaugurated 16 projects worth Rs 42 crore and laid the foundation stones for several other projects at an estimated cost of Rs 118 crore

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 10: Olivia Wilde, Madhavrao Scindia, Omar Abdullah and Ivan Rakitic - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 10.

Earlier on March 8, CM Majhi, on the occasion of International Women's Day, said that the government had released the 2nd installment under the flagship program Subhadra Yojana.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, we released the 2nd instalment under the flagship programme Subhadra Yojana...Our government is working to empower women...Subhadra Yojana will be very beneficial for them (women) from an economic point of view," Majhi told ANI.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Advocates 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani' in Response to BJP's 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Subhadra,' the flagship scheme of the Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar.

According to a government release, it is the largest women-centric scheme in the state, aiming to benefit over one crore women in Odisha.

Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries aged 21 to 60 years will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. Beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000 annually in two equal installments, credited directly to their Aadhaar-enabled, DBT-linked bank accounts.

During the launch, Prime Minister Modi initiated the transfer of funds to the bank accounts of over 10 lakh women.

Meanwhile, Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida said on Friday, that the state government had released the second instalment of the Subhadra Yojana and Rs 5,024 crore has been disbursed to 1 crore 64 thousand women.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy CM said, "I heartily congratulate women of the state, country, and world on the occasion of International Women's Day. Today, the state government has disbursed Rs 5,024 crore to 1 crore 64 thousand women in the second instalment of the Subhadra Yojana. Each beneficiary mother has received more than Rs 10,000 in two instalments today..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)