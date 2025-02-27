Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (PTI) Newly appointed Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das on Thursday asked all party leaders to refrain from making statements in the media or on social media, which differ from the party's stand.

In an office order, the party asked the leaders to consult with the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president or chairman of the Media Committee before making any statement.

"It is observed many leaders are giving their views to the Media and in social media which differs from the party stand. It damages the party's image. We request all leaders of the party to follow the party line. Before giving any views," the order said.

It also mentioned that senior leaders should express their opinions to the chairman of the Media Committee or the OPCC president on different issues.

