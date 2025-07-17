Cuttack, Jul 17 (PTI) A court here on Thursday convicted a man from Madhya Pradesh and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of five years for posting objectionable photographs of a minor on social media in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district four years ago.

The Special POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, who was arrested by the Odisha Police in December 2021.

The convict, who was a minor in 2021, had befriended the girl on social media while both were taking online medical coaching classes, a police officer said.

The convict later started harassing the girl by sharing her objectionable photographs and videos on social media platforms, following which the minor's parents filed a written complaint with the cyber police station.

Considering the nature of the offence and its impact on society, the court held the man guilty and sentenced him.

