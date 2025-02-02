Bhawanipatna, Feb 2 (PTI) An elderly couple was trampled to death by wild elephants in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Kadomali village in Lakhbaheli panchayat in Bhawanipatna South forest division on Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Virtually Attends Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Jakarta Murugan Temple in Indonesia.

Magun Majhi (70) and his wife Gada Majhi (65) were sleeping in their hut when the wild elephants attacked them, police said.

The jumbos first vandalised their hut and then trampled the couple to death.

Also Read | Kolkata: 3 Labourers Die After Falling Into Drain While Cleaning Manhole at Leather Complex in Bantala Area, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mayor Firhad Hakim.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)