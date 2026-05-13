India News | Odisha Governor Leads Green Mobility Push Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Appeal

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 13 (ANI): Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati's official convoy has adopted electric vehicles as part of a sustained push towards clean and sustainable mobility, reflecting an institutional commitment to environmental responsibility and green energy practices.

This green initiative has been continuously in practice for more than a year, reflecting a consistent effort towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Ministerial Convoys To Be Halved As Devendra Fadnavis-Led Govt Announces Major Austerity Drive.

In addition to the green mobility transition, Lok Bhavan meets its energy requirements through solar power, emerging as a net-zero energy destination and further reinforcing the focus on clean and renewable energy.

According to the Odisha CMO, CM Mohan Charan Majhi cut his convoy, urging citizens to reduce private vehicle use. "CM Majhi downsized his convoy by nearly half as a symbolic step to reduce fuel consumption following PM Narendra Modi's appeal amid the ongoing fuel crisis linked to the West Asia situation. The CM also urged people of Odisha to minimise the use of private vehicles and make greater use of public transport. He advised citizens to use vehicles only when necessary and avoid unnecessary travel to conserve fuel," he said.

Also Read | Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: Prices of All Variants of Mother Dairy Pouch Milk Increased by INR 2 Per Litre Across India, Effective From May 14.

The move comes in direct response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to cut fuel consumption amid global oil market uncertainties.

PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)