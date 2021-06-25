Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Thursday said that it will launch Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) under the universal immunisation programme on June 30.

"The introduction of PCV in the routine immunization will benefit nearly 8 lakh young children annually in the State and it will help in reducing the risk of morbidity and mortality due to pneumonia and meningitis among children in the State", said the additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra in a letter to district and municipal authorities.

"Inviting in reference to the subject cited above, I am to say that Minister, Health & Family Welfare will launch Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) under Universal Immunization Programme on 30th June 2021 at 11.30 AM at State level through virtual mode. After the introduction of PCV in the Routine Immunization, it will benefit nearly 8 lakh young children annually in our State and this will help in reducing risk of morbidity & mortality due to Pneumonia and meningitis among children in the State", read the official letter by Mohapatra.

As per the letter, the following activities shall be ensured for the introduction of PCV under UIP--Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners/ Chief District Medical (CDM) officers and Public Healthcare Officers (PHOs) along with their health team and senior officers shall participate in the State launching through virtual mode.

District level launching shall be conducted after State launching by strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocol. Adequate IEC activities like media briefing, display of hoarding, banner, Miking, Swasthya kantha etc. shall be conducted to create awareness among the community. At the launching site, IEC activities shall be conducted and 3 to 5 infants aged 1 1/2 month may be mobilized for the administration of the first dose of PCV.

On December 28, 2020, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had inaugurated India's first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine has been developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)