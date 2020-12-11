Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 11 (ANI): Odisha government is fully prepared for COVID-19 vaccination in the state, and logistics system has been set up for its smooth conduct, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

"The vaccination process in the country is likely to start soon and for that complete database has been prepared in Odisha and a logistics system has been set up for smooth conduct of the Vaccination process," said Patnaik during the review of COVID-19 situation in the state, as quoted by the state government's press release.

Also Read | Sensex Jumps over 250 Points in Early Trade; Nifty Tops 13,550.

The Chief Minister also directed administrative machinery to remain vigilant to deal with the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis. Patnaik further stated that the State government is working with the aim of livelihood generation.

Patnaik said that he would review the livelihood program with the district Administration and Bank authorities on December 22 on the lending programs to farmers and MSMEs.

Also Read | Ram Lal Rahi Dies at 82, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Demise of Former Union Minister.

The Chief Minister said that the negligence in lending to all these livelihood programs "would not be tolerated". According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,978 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)