Koraput (Odisha) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Collector and District Magistrate of Koraput District has directed officials to impose a one-day ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

In a letter issued on January 23, the Collector and DM instructed all Tahsildars, Block Development Officers and Executive Officers across Koraput district to enforce a ban on the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian items on January 26, 2026.

According to the communication, officials have been asked to issue formal notifications within their respective jurisdictions to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh announced on January 10 a strict ban on non-vegetarian food in hotels and restaurants within Ayodhya Dham.

The ban includes online deliveries, and authorities will penalise platforms violating the rule.

Speaking to ANI, Food Commissioner Ayodhya Manik Chandra Singh said, "Non-vegetarian food has been banned from being served in hotels and restaurants in Ayodhya Dham."

Singh also announced that action would be taken against hotels and delivery platforms flouting the rules.

Also, the Punjab government, on December 16, 2025, formally declared the walled city of Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, and Talwandi Sabo (Sri Damdama Sahib) in Bathinda district as Holy Cities of the state, imposing wide-ranging restrictions to preserve their religious sanctity.

An official notification from the Department of Home Affairs, Punjab, stated that the decision has received the Governor of Punjab's approval. As part of the move, several departments have been directed to enforce prohibitions within the notified limits of the three cities. Department of Animal Husbandry has been requested to impose a ban on the sale and consumption of meat within the notified limits of the holy cities. (ANI)

