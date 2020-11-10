Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (PTI) All legislators and staffers of the Odisha Assembly will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test before the commencement of the winter session from November 20, Speaker S N Patro said on Tuesday.

A special counter will be set up on the Assembly premises for collection of samples of the lawmakers, officials and journalists from November 17, and those who test negative for the disease will be allowed to participate in the proceedings, he said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: 2.7 Crore of Over 4 Crore Votes Counted Till 5.30 PM, Says Election Commission.

Another round of test will be conducted during the 40-day winter session, and the dates of which will be announced later, he said after holding a meeting with officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

The COVID-19 protocols followed in the previous monsoon session of the Assembly will be in place this time, and the House will function in strict adherence to the health safety norms, he said.

Also Read | Punjab Government Announces ‘2-Hour Window’ to Use Firecrackers on Diwali, Gurupurab and Christmas.

The Assembly building will be sanitised every day during the session, he said.

The Speaker said the proceedings will continue on Saturdays and Sundays, while an option for the elderly MLAs to participate in it through video conference will also be given.

As per the calendar of sittings, the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for the year 2020-2021 will be presented in the Assembly on the first day.

"No decision has been taken on the question-hour during the winter session," Patro said.

The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement on expenditure will be presented on November 29. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)