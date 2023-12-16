India News | Odisha Opens Command & Control Centre for Tracking Public Transport Vehicles

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (PTI) For safety of passengers specially women all public transport and goods vehicles operating in Odisha would now be tracked as the state transport department has set up a round-the-clock command and control centre for vehicle location tracking device.
The command and control centre for tracking vehicles was inaugurated by Odisha Commerce and Transport minister Tukuni Sahoo here on Friday.
Also Read | AISSEE 2024 Registration Extended Till December 20, Know How to Apply At exams.nta.ac.in.
The 24X7 integrated command and control centre, will use both Global Positioning System (GPS)-based vehicle tracking and the GSM/GPRS channel for triggering emergency alerts, said an official.
The common emergency toll lines of the motor vehicles wing, police control room and related enforcement units will be looped into a real-time data-sharing network with the command control centre functioning as an interface for stakeholder agencies, an official notification said.
Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Dalits Forced Into Consuming Sacrificial Buffalo Meat in Yadgir district, Complaint Lodged.
A mobile application has also been developed for various stakeholders and users and Geographic Information System (GIS) map for vehicle location tracking system, the minister said.
The command control centre was set up under the Centre's Nirbhaya Scheme for women's safety. The Centre has made vehicle location tracking system mandatory for public transport vehicles and goods vehicles. Accordingly, an amendment has been made in Central Motor Vehicle Rule 1989 for making mandatory fitment of VLT device in all public transport vehicles. In order to standardize devices throughout the country AIS-140 standard has been prescribed.
The state government, in compliance, with the above amendment and direction is implementing the VLT application, an official said.
"The objective of the project is to introduce a tracking system as required for the implementation of central notifications for continuous monitoring of public transport vehicles for the safety of passengers specially women, better road safety and better suppoion-inspo-in-shimmery-gold-lehenga-check-out-pictures-here-5633293.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Ananya Panday Sets Major Wedding Fashion Inspo in Shimmery Gold Lehenga, Check Out Pictures Here!">Ananya Panday Sets Major Wedding Fashion Inspo in Shimmery Gold Lehenga, Check Out Pictures Here!