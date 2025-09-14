Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 14 (ANI): Odisha Police on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for information on the whereabouts of a woman traffic constable missing from Bhubaneswar since September 6.

The missing constable has been identified as 25-year-old Subhasmita Sahoo, a native of Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur district, who was posted in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the matter, DCP Bhubaneswar Jagmohan Meena said, "A missing report has been filed. We are trying to find her by using all intelligence and technical surveillance. We have also put up posters on social media at different places. We are also talking to her family."

He further added, "We are talking to all those who were in contact with her. We are trying to rescue her by finding her location. She had gone to her home after her duty was over. She has been missing since then. An investigation is going on from all angles. An MMR report has been registered."

According to police, she had left her residence in Surya Nagar for duty around 10 am on September 6. Her duty ended at 7 pm, but she did not return home.

Family members complained to the local police station and also met the Twin City Commissioner of Police, requesting urgent action to trace her.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

