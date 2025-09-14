Golaghat, September 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's first 2nd-generation bioethanol plant using bamboo feedstock at Numaligarh Refinery at a cost of Rs 5000 crore on Sunday. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant with a cost of Rs 7230 crore. He will also address a mega public rally at Numaligarh. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of several developmental projects of Rs 6,500 crores in Darrang, Assam, on Sunday.

While addressing the crowd in Darrang, PM Modi claimed that their government is committed to transforming Assam into a hub of connectivity and healthcare excellence. These projects will further reinforce this dedication to achieving this vision. "Development projects worth approximately Rs 6,500 crore have been initiated from this platform. Our double-engine government is committed to transforming Assam into a hub of connectivity and healthcare excellence. Our double-engine government is committed to transforming Assam into a hub of connectivity and healthcare excellence. These projects will further reinforce our dedication to achieving this vision," said PM Modi. ‘Visit to Assam Brings Spiritual Joy’: PM Narendra Modi Launches Projects Worth Over INR 6,300 Crore (Watch Video).

In his speech, the prime minister emphasised that Viksit Bharat is a dream for young people, and Northeast India plays a very significant role in achieving this resolve. "The entire country is today uniting and moving forward for the construction of Viskist Bharat. Especially our young companions. For them, a developed India is both a dream and a resolve. Our North East has a very significant role in the fulfilment of this resolve... 25 years of the 21st century have passed. Now the next part of the 21st century belongs to the East, to the North East..." added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also asserted that the government of India is committed to enhancing connectivity in the region of Northeast India. "Connectivity plays a crucial role in the development of any region, and our government is committed to enhancing connectivity in the Northeast. This includes developing physical infrastructure such as roads, railways, and airways, as well as digital connectivity through 5G, the internet, and broadband services. These advancements are transforming lives and driving business growth, paving the way for a brighter future..." PM Modi said. Hindi Diwas 2025: Growing Respect for Hindi Across World Is Matter of ‘Pride and Inspiration’ for All Indians, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi Inaugurates Bio-Ethanol Plant

Prime Minister @narendramodi inaugurates Assam Bio-ethanol Private Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Plant at #Golaghat in Assam The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of the plant, which is designed to promote self-reliance and unlock new opportunities for economic growth in… pic.twitter.com/OhPlxdK6mq — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 14, 2025

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam. During his visit, he laid the foundation stone for several important projects, including the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) School, and a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Nursing College in Darrang district. Additionally, he also laid the foundation of the Guwahati Ring Road Project, which aims to enhance urban mobility, reduce traffic congestion, and improve connectivity in and around the capital city. Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra River, which is expected to boost connectivity and promote socio-economic growth in the region. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the event. He presented a memento to PM Modi, marking Krishak Swahid Diwas in remembrance of the 1894 massacre in Darrang.

