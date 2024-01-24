Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 24 (ANI): Security is beefed up in the state, especially in naxal-affected areas ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

DGP Odisha, Arun Kumar Sarangi, said, "Elaborate security arrangements have been made. A comprehensive plan comprising three layers of security is implemented. Inner, isolation and outer security layers are identified. Arrangements have been made for the protection of VIPs."

DGP Odisha, Arun Kumar Sarangi, highlighted special arrangements made to ensure smooth traffic.

"Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic. A separate scheme is implemented to effectively divert traffic."

"An anti-sabotage team is deployed to sanitise the areas," Arun Kumar Sarangi added further.

DGP Odisha, Arun Kumar Sarangi, elaborated on security arrangements in naxal-affected areas.

"We have separate security arrangements in naxal areas and police are deployed in large numbers."

The traditional state dances will be performed during the Republic Day parade in Bhubaneswar on January 26.

Sahi Jaat from Puri, tribal dance Rasarkeli Bo from Sambalpur, Baha Nrutya from Mayurbhanj, Jodi Sankha and Ranapa dance from Ganjam and Dhemsa from Koraput will be the main attractions during the Republic Day state-level parade.

Security arrangements have been made in other parts of the country ahead of Republic Day.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has tightened security on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

A CRPF official said that checkpoints at various locations along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) have been set up and all vehicles are being checked thoroughly.

"The entire highway is also being scanned with metal detectors by patrol teams. We are prepared to deal with any situation. We often receive input at such times, which can be either correct or incorrect. However, it is important to be alert in such situations. The current situation is normal. Drones are also being used to monitor the highway. A dog squad has also been deployed," said Kartar Singh (Second-in-Command of CRPF, 137 Battalion, Udhampur). (ANI)

