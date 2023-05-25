Rayagada, May 25: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday seized three leopard skins during a raid in Odisha's Rayagada district and one person was apprehended in this regard, said the police.

According to the police, three leopard skins have been recovered from the accused's possession during a raid in the Rayagada - Koraput NH-326 area of the Rayagada district. The accused apprehended by the police have been identified as Dambrudhar Majhi, a resident of Odisha's Naktiguda village. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Leopard Skin Found on Terrace of Ammapattikamam's Ex-Councillor, Veterinarian Says Big Cat Died a Week Ago; Forest Officials Launch Probe.

"On the basis of reliable information regarding dealing/possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals, a team of STF conducted a raid in Rayagada - Koraput NH-326 near Siriguda Swargadham Chhaka of Rayagada Town. As a result, one wildlife criminal namely Dambrudhar Majhi of Naktiguda under Tikiri police station in Rayagada was apprehended. During the search, three leopard skins and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession", JN Pankaj, IG, STF Odisha said. Maharashtra: Three Held With Leopard Skin in Gondia District.

Earlier in March this year, foiling a wildlife product smuggling bid, Odisha Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man with leopard skin, deerskin and other incriminating materials from the Boudh district.

According to STF, a joint operation was launched with Forest Officials of Boudh Forest Division in the Harabhanga area regarding the smuggling of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

During the operation, a man identified as Girish Kumar Sahoo, a resident of Harabhanga was apprehended. During the search, three wildlife animal skins including that of a leopard and two deer and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

