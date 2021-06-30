Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 30 (ANI): Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, the partial lockdown imposed in Odisha would continue till July 16, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra informed on Wednesday.

He stated that the state government has decided to unlock gradually, keeping the positivity rate, active cases and others in view.

20 districts of Odisha which have a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent will have no weekend shutdown, and only night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will be imposed there.

Barring the malls and parlours, the shops in the state have been allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm following the COVID guidelines.

Public transport has also been allowed to ply with sitting capacity only.

He further informed that the weekly markets will be allowed to open.

The District and Municipal Commissioners have been asked to ensure that Covid guidelines are followed.

In 10 districts where the positivity rate is more than 5 per cent, the weekend shutdown and night curfew will continue.

The shops in these districts will be allowed to open from 6 am to 2 pm only, and the malls and parlours would not be allowed.

Opening of the weekly markets has not been allowed in these districts.

The street vendors have also been allowed to open across the state.

The street vendors selling food would be allowed to open for parcel service only.

Agriculture, construction, fisheries and other livelihood and essential services, and related activities will continue as usual, he informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)