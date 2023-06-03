Kolkata, June 3: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves for Odisha's Balasore. She will take stock of the situation and meet the injured in the Balasore's train mishap. Earlier today, at least 238 passengers were killed and 900 were injured mishap involving two passenger trains and a goods train in Odisha's Balaore.

Today morning, the death toll has risen to 238 in the June 2 collisions in which the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on its way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks at Bahanaga Bazar of the South Eastern Railway in Balasore. The incident took place at 7.10 pm around 140 km from Kharagpur in West Bengal. Odisha Train Accident Aerial View Video: Drone Camera Captures Extent of Damage in Balasore Where Over 200 Died in One of the Worst Rail Mishaps in Indian Railways History.

Watch Video: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leaves for Balasore

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves for Odisha's Balasore She will take stock of the situation and meet the injured there. #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/qpR8BEadG8 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express arriving from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches of the Howrah bound train. Some of derailed Coromandel Express coaches hit a stationary goods train on the third track. Odisha Train Accident: Indian Air Force Deploys Mi-17 Helicopters for Evacuation of Casualties.

"As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," the South Eastern Railway said.

The 12864 Sir M Visvesvaraya (Bengaluru)-Howrah Express Superfast Express travelled towards Howrah with 1000 passengers. A special train carrying 200 stranded passengers is now headed from Balasore to Howrah.

PM Modi will visit Odisha on Saturday in the wake of tragic rail accident, sources said. Earlier, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation. NDRF, state government and Air Force teams have been mobilised for rescue operations.

