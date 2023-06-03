The death toll in the Odisha train accident involving two express trains and a goods train in Balasore has risen to 238, South Eastern Railway said on Saturday. Amid all of this, an aerial video showing the extent of the damage caused by the triple train crash in Odisha is going viral on social media. The 24-second video clip shot by a drone camera captured the damage caused by the triple train crash involving two express trains - Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express - and a goods train in Balasore. PM Modi Meeting Video to Review Odisha Train Accident: Indian Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah Hold High-Level Meeting to Take Stocks of Situation After Balasore Train Mishap.

Drone Camera Captures Extent of Damage in Balasore

#BalasoreTrainAccident | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of the damage. As per the latest information, the death toll stands at 238 in the collision between three trains. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/tVNQWSHDcJ — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

