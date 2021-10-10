Keonjhar (Odisha) [India], October 10 (ANI): A Superintending Engineer of the Irrigation Baitarini Division, Keonjhar on Saturday was arrested by a team of Odisha Vigilance under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 after unaccounted cash in lakhs was seized from his premises.

As per a press release by the Vigilance Department, the Engineer identified as Bidhan Chandra Sahu was arrested and will be produced in court and an investigation is in progress.

Sahu was intercepted at NC College Road in front of Covid Hospital in Jajpur town and a sum of Rs 10,07,620 was found in his possession, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Further, cash worth Rs 64,000 was recovered from his residence during a search. A total of Rs 10,71,620 in unaccounted money has been seized from Sahu, the statement said. (ANI)

