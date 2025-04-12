Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 12 (ANI): Odisha Vigilance on Friday intercepted Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Pabitra Mohan Panigrahi of Chitrakonda Block in Malkangiri district and seized cash exceeding Rs15 lakh, suspected to be ill-gotten.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs about alleged bribe collection from contractors, a team of Odisha Vigilance officials intercepted Panigrahi near Gobindapally Chowk while he was travelling from his government residence in Chitrakonda to Bhubaneswar in a WagonR car bearing registration number OD-30-E-3096. He was reportedly taking a lift at the time.

Upon interception, officials recovered Rs 5.07 lakh in cash from Panigrahi's possession. A further search at his government quarters in Chitrakonda led to the recovery of Rs 10 lakh more in cash. As Panigrahi failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the seized amount, the entire cash was confiscated by the Vigilance team.

Subsequently, searches are underway at two additional premises linked to Panigrahi from a disproportionate assets (DA) angle. He is currently being questioned to determine the source of the recovered funds.

Further investigation is in progress, and a detailed report is awaited.

Earlier, on February 5, the Odisha Vigilance launched simultaneous searches at seven locations allegedly linked to Santanu Mohapatra, Deputy Director and Project Director of Watershed, Malkangiri. The searches, which began Wednesday morning, have already yielded a significant seizure of approximately Rs. 1.5 crore in cash from Mohaptra's residence.

The searches are part of an investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets (DA) against Mohapatra.

The searches are being conducted at Mohaptra's residential triple-storeyed building located at Jeypore, as well as at the houses of his associates, including Mohan Mandal, Assistant Agriculture Engineer, Biswajit Mandal, Data Efficiency Operator, and Amiyakanta Sahu, Contractual Staff, all located at Malkajgiri. Additionally, searches are also being carried out at Mohaptra's office chamber at Malkangiri, his paternal house at Nuapada, Balajahi, Cuttack, and at the house of his relative located at Bhimatangi, Housing Board Colony, Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

