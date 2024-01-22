Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 22 (ANI): Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, women organisations in Bhubaneshwar organised a mega rally to celebrate the historic event.

Marwadi Mahila Samiti, Friends of Tribal Society, Dadi Mandali, and members of various yoga organisations marched from Cuttack Road to Sriram Mandir in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

"My face can show my level of excitement and enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked hard for this. We were slaves even after so many years of independence, but today we will become truly free and independent. We are united, and everything has become Rammaya," said Sashi Sethia, a woman rally participant.

"It is a big day. We are getting a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Today's date must be noted down in golden letters. We are full of enthusiasm and joy, said Juhi Agrawal, another participant.

Kusum Sukla, a participant thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative to give Lord Ram a grand temple in Ayodhya.

"Lord Ram has given us everything. We live in big houses because of Him, but He Himself was living under a tent. I thank Modi Ji for making Lord Ram a grand temple."

The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' by Ram Lalla today will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 a.m.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram, while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram, and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

