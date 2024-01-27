Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (PTI) Odisha's freedom fighter Nilamani Samal died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack at the age of 101 on Saturday, his family said.

He is survived by a son.

Samal, also the president of State Freedom Fighter Samiti, Odisha, was imprisoned for three years by the British during the freedom struggle.

The centenarian freedom fighter, a resident of Balipadia village near Balichandrapur in Jajpur district, was suffering from old-age-related complications for several days.

He was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Medicine ward at SCBMCH. The state government had formed a panel of doctors to look after his treatment.

The veteran freedom fighter had been conferred with the Presidential awards twice and felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

