Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 13 (ANI): The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Odisha is around 64-65 per cent while the fatality rate is at 0.48 per cent, which is among the lowest in the country, said state Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Monday.

"At present, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Odisha is around 64-65 per cent and the fatality rate is among the lowest in the country at 0.48 per cent," said Tripathy.

"Odisha has a robust COVID-19 management system and many layers of monitoring systems in the state, but as the pandemic situation is evolving, we need time to time policy according to the situation and strengthen our resources," he added.

Tripathy also said that the state government is planning to enhance the RT-PCR and Antigen testing in the state along with the infrastructure and other health care facilities.

Till July 12, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha stood at 13,737, including 4,896 active cases. (ANI)

