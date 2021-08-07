Nayagarh (Odisha) [India], August 7 (ANI): Odisha's Nayagarh which is running a special drive against the trade of ganja and brown sugar in the district since the beginning of this year has seized 885 kilograms of ganja till date.

Speaking to ANI yesterday, Nayagarh Superintendent of police, Sidhartha Kataria said, "We have been running a special drive against the trade of brown sugar and ganja in the district. Since January, our special squad has seized 371 grams of brown sugar and 885 kilograms of ganja."

"61 people have been forwarded to the Court in these incidents,", he added.

Earlier, on July 29, Odisha Police seized over 66 kilograms of Ganja (cannabis) from an auto-rickshaw transporting the contraband from Raipanka to Nuagada in the Gajapati district. As per a statement issued by Gajapati district police, the accused auto-rickshaw driver jumped from the vehicle and fled. (ANI)

