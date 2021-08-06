Realme India is all set to launch the Realme GT series in India on August 18, 2021, which was recently confirmed by CEO Madhav Sheth earlier this week. He also revealed that the flagship smartphone will go official alongside the Realme GT Master Edition. Ahead of the launch, an image of Realme GT Master Edition in Suitcase Orange colour shade has been leaked online, courtesy of onleaks. As seen in the leaked picture, the device appears to be Master Explorer Edition, considering the rear camera module. Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone Now Gets New 6GB + 64GB Variant In India; Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition Orange colour variant leaked (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

According to a report, the Chinese smartphone brand will launch a special colour variant in India to celebrate 100 million global sales. The brand recently became the fastest smartphone maker to achieve this sales milestone in just 37 months.

In the leaked images, the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition sporting an Orange leather exterior with a pattern inspired by the Realme suitcase. This special variant reportedly will be limited only to India and European markets. It gets a suitcase-like design with a metal badge with ‘100M FANS’.

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Master Edition sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC, that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. It runs on Android 11 OS out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 on the top.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera module featuring a 64MP primary lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macros lens. The front camera is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls, which is positioned inside a hole-punch cutout. The phone is backed by 4,300 mAh with 65W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Realme GT Master Explorer model gets a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, HDR10+ support, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, 50MP primary lens, a 32MP sensor, and much more.

