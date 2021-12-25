Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 25 (ANI): Assam government has imposed a night curfew from 11:30 pm to 6 am from December 26 in the view of COVID-19 Omicron variant.

As per the state government's circular, "Night curfew to be in force from 11.30 PM to 6 AM, Sunday onwards across Assam. This curfew, however, will not be applicable on December 31, 2021."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Citizens on Rising Omicron Cases Says Don’t Panic, Be Alert.

The order further reads that for Omicron-specific regulations, all district magistrates, Superintendent of Police and all other authorities concerned should be responsible for ensuring the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in all public places.

The notice reads, "Any person violating these measures and not wearing a mask or spitting in public places shall be fined to the tune of Ra 1,000."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Anantnag.

Meanwhile, India logged 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)