Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hoisted the BJP flag at the Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan at the state party's office in Nampally, Hyderabad to mark the party's Foundation Day.

After hoisting the party flag, G Kishan Reddy said, "Today, the 45th foundation day of the BJP is being celebrated across the country. Local committees are participating in it. All workers are going to celebrate this foundation day from today until April 14, under which every worker will hoist the party flag at their home and participate in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan."

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: Festival Being Celebrated Today With Religious Fervour, Devotees Throng Temples Across Country (Watch Videos).

Taking a dig at the state government, Reddy said, "In Telangana, party workers will also work to bring the BJP to power. Earlier, TRS looted Telangana, and now Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi are looting Telangana. The only party that can save Telangana is the BJP, and our workers will go among the people to form a party government in the state," he added.

BJP MP(RS) Dr Lakshman, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy BJP MP, BJP leader Marri Sashidhar Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day on Sunday.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote that the day made the party reiterate its unparalleled commitment to working towards the country's progress.

The PM further wrote that the people of the country also saw the good governance of the party, which had been reflected in the historic mandates received in the years gone by.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated party workers on the party's foundation day on Sunday, highlighting how the "lotus symbol has become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen."

Posting about the party's foundation day on X, Shah wrote, Today, under the leadership of (PM) Modi, the lotus symbol has become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen. The works of service, security, and cultural awakening that the BJP has undertaken in the past decade will become milestones in the days to come."

"Crores of BJP workers, steadfastly adhering to ideological commitment, will continue to contribute to nation-building," his post added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its 37th foundation day today. Currently, the largest political party in India, the BJP, was founded in 1980.

After the landslide victory in the 2014 General Election, today, the BJP is the largest political party in terms of elected representatives and the biggest political party in the world.

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party received the highest vote share by a political party since the 1989 general election, and won 303 seats, further increasing its substantial majority. In addition, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 240 seats while the Congress secured win on 99 seats. The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted.

The BJP was originally founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The party gained significant momentum under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, eventually rising to power in the 1990s. It has remained a dominant force in Indian politics since then. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)