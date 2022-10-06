Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): At least one person was killed in a road accident in the Basal village of Una district on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased identified as Angez Singh is a resident of Bihar.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: SP Founder Still in Critical Condition, Under Life-Saving Drugs, Says Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

According to the officials, the District Operations Emergency Center (DEOC) of Una district received an intimation of a hit-and-run incident at 8.30 pm.

"A team was rushed to the spot after receiving an intimation," officials added.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Avalanche: 12 More Bodies Recovered, Toll Rises to 16, Says Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.

The locals- present at the scene- took the injured person and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A similar incident happened in the state on Wednesday, where a total of three persons died after their pickup vehicle fell into a ditch at Tikkari Road in Sirmour, the DEOC informed.

Those killed were identified as Ramsawroop, Ishwarchand and Geeta Ram- all hailing from the Tikkari village in the Sangrah Tehsil of Sirmour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)