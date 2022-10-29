Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) in Belagavi district of Karnataka observed the 114th 'Sharqat Day' to pay homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives on this day in 1918 during the First World War in erstwhile Mesopotamia, now in present day Iraq.

Officers paid their homage by laying wreaths at the Sharqat War Memorial to the brave hearts of the infantry regiment who made the supreme sacrifice.

"The 114 Marathas wrote an immortal saga with their blood, courage and endurance. In recognition of their gallant act and valour, the Battalion was awarded the Battle Honour 'Sharqat'," a defence public relation officer said in a statement.

In this particular action, the unit won two Distinguished Service Orders, four Military Cross, six Indian Order of Merit, 16 Indian Distinguished Service Medals and eight Mention in Dispatches, with a combined total of 36 gallantry awards which till today have not been surpassed by any unit of the Indian Army in a single operation, the statement said.

