Mumbai, October 29: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from candidates for various post. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. The IOCL has invited applicated for Apprentice posts.

The IOCL recruitment drive is being held to fill up 265 posts in the organisation. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the Apprentice posts is till November 12, 2022. UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 661 Assistant Accountants Posts, Apply Online at psc.uk.gov.in.

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants who are interested to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification available on the Detailed Notification here. In order to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2022, applicants should be between 18 to 24 years of age.

The IOCL recruitment 2022 selection process comprises of a written test and a pre-engagement medical fitness. Applicants who are applying for he Apprentice posts have been advised to make sure that they are medically fit as per pre-engagement medical standard. SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 to Be Declared Today At sbi.co.in, Here's How to Download.

As per the official notification, only those candidates who are selected will be called for document verification. The written test will comprise of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ's) which will consists of four options with one correct answer. For more details, candidates can check the official website of IOCL.

