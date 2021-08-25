Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 25 (ANI): When it comes to revenue generation, the Kerala government can have a big cheer as Malayalees consumed milk as much as their penchant for liquor this Onam.

Every Onam, tipplers give a big boost to Kerala government's revenue to the state exchequer and this year too it was no different with liquor sales fetching a record Rs 750 crore, but what stood out this time is the sharp increase in milk sale with Keralites purchasing 79 lakh litres milk in four days.

According to Milma or KCMMF (Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation), it has set an all-time record in the sale of milk, curd and other dairy products during the Onam days from August 20 to 23, marking a sharp increase from last year's figures.

"The total sale of milk during these four days stood at 79.86 lakh (79,86,916) litres, marking an increase of 6.64 per cent from the Onam days last year. A record quantity of 32.81 lakh (32,81,089) litres of milk was sold on the Thiruvonam day alone (August 21), showing an increase of 11.85 per cent from last year," said an official of Milma.

According to Bevco official, "Liquor sales saw a growth of around Rs 750 crore with state-run Bevco outlets accounting for 70 per cent of the sales while bars and Consumerfed liquor shops shared the rest of the sales."

Last financial year, Kerala earned Rs 11,743.99 crore through liquor sales, which was affected by COVID-19. With the Onam sales of liquor, with just Uthradam day sales worth Rs 78 crore, the total revenue is set to see an increase this financial year.

When it comes to Milma, other than milk it also sold 8.49 lakh (8,49,717) kg of curd during these 4 days. On Thiruvonam day alone, 3.31 lakh (3,31,971) kgs of curd were sold this year against last year's 3.18 lakh (3,18,418) kg, marking an increase of 4.86 per cent.

Apart from the direct supply of these staple items through its sales network across the state, Milma provided 425 Metric Tons of Ghee to be included in the Onam Kits supplied by the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation.

"In addition to these basic items, other products of Milma such as butter, palada, payasam mix, peda and flavoured milk were also supplied in sufficient quantities to meet the festival demand," said Milma official. (ANI)

