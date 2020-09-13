Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) One COVID-19 patient died, taking the death toll to 40 in Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday while 66 cases were detected raising the tally to 1,065, an official said.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, 244 sample results were received of which 66 people, including an additional chief judicial officer, a policeman and two officials of the Muzaffarnagar municipal council, tested positive for COVID-19.

With 75 patients recovering, the total number of people getting cured went up to 2,184 in the district.

In light of the judicial officer's positive result, District Judge Rajiv Sharma ordered closure of the district courts on Monday and proper sanitisation of the premises.

According to Sharma, anyone who had come in contact with the affected officer should get tested and get a negative certificate to enter the court complex.

In neighbouring Shamli district, three coronavirus patients died on Sunday including an 85-year-old man and the wife of a local BJP leader.

