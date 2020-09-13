New Delhi, September 13: The Congress will cancel NEET if it comes to power and Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister, said Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday. Narayanasamy's remarks came hours after the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 despite coronavirus (COVID-19) fears. Rahul Gandhi had criticised the Centre for holding NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NEET 2020: Around 85-90% Students Appeared in Medical Exam, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

"We will cancel NEET if Congress regime, led by Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi, comes to power at the centre," Narayanasamy was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. The NEET is conducted for admissions to the undergraduate MBBS/BDS courses, and other undergraduate medical courses in recognised medical/dental colleges in the country. This year, 15,97,433 candidates from across the country applied for the test which was held at 3,842 test centres. NEET 2020 Exam Flouts Social Distancing: Medical Aspirants Take to Twitter to Share Pics Displaying How NTA Examination Centres Failed to Follow SOP Guidelines.

The NTA took special measures for the conduct of NEET in view of the apprehensions voiced by some opposition parties and student groups over holding the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Staggered timings were announced for smooth entry of students into the centres. Social distancing was also kept in mind while deciding the seating of the students in exam halls. The students were made to pass through a disinfectant tunnel before the staff checked their body temperature with a thermal gun.

Wearing of masks was mandatory for students. On reaching the exam hall, they were provided new masks. The NTA also sought a self-declaration that says candidates do not have any symptoms or suffer from Covid or have not been in touch with a Covid-positive person. The students were advised to carry a transparent water bottle, hand sanitiser, mask and gloves.

