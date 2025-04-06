Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) One person died and eight others were injured after an unidentified private vehicle ploughed through a marketplace in south Kolkata on Sunday morning, police said.

Police have arrested one person in connection with the incident that took place at Thakurpukur, an officer said.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025 Celebrated Across Country With Large Processions, Special Prayers; Tight Security in Communally Sensitive Areas in Several States.

One person succumbed to injuries, while another is in critical condition, the officer added.

"The accident occurred around 9:30 AM when the vehicle lost control in the overcrowded Thakurpukur Bazar on Bakrahat Road, knocking down nine pedestrians," he said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections: Amit Shah To Spend 2 Days Each in Poll-Bound Bihar, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Every Month as Part of BJP's Campaign Efforts.

Police are investigating whether the driver was intoxicated.

"The vehicle has been seized and will be sent for examination. The driver has been arrested and will be produced in court on Monday," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)