New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to spend two days every month in the election-bound states of Bihar, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign efforts.

These monthly visits will continue until the conclusion of the Assembly elections in all three states, with the BJP determined to contest the polls in full strength.

Following the conclusion of the Parliament session on Friday, Amit Shah immediately began his election mission.

According to party sources, starting in April, he will conduct tours in the three states every month.

Shah is scheduled to visit Bihar on April 30 and May 1 to review the party's election preparations with state leaders.

In West Bengal, he will spend two days each month, beginning with a visit on April 14 and 15, said party sources.

His tour of Tamil Nadu is scheduled for April 10 and 11. During his visit, he would hold meetings with party leaders and workers in Chennai to assess the BJP's election preparedness.

Shah will also discuss recent developments in talks with AIADMK leaders and ongoing discussions regarding alliances. In Chennai, he will meet with both BJP leaders and NDA coalition allies in the state, they added.

