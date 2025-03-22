Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): A tragic incident occurred during a festival in Anekal, Bengaluru rural, when a 100-feet chariot fell, resulting in one fatality and leaving another person injured, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday, as reported by CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural.

"A 100-feet Chariot fell during a festival in Anekal in Bengaluru Rural. One person died and the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital," SP Bengaluru Rural said.

Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the matter. (ANI)

